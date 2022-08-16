Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

FHP: child critically injured after hit and run in Sarasota

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:35 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 19:35:59-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash that left a child critically injured in Sarasota Tuesday afternoon.

According to FHP, the car was approaching a school crosswalk on East Bay Street and Old Venice Road when the driver failed to stop for the yellow flashing lights and crosswalk sign. FHP said the child was riding her bike through the crosswalk when she was hit on her right side by the front of the car.

Officials said the car fled the scene heading west on East Bay Street. FHP said the car is a dark silver sedan with windshield and front-end damage.

The Florida Highway Patrol asked anyone with information on this hit and run to call *FHP (*347) or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.