Ferry service expansion coming to Gulf Islands in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — On March 20, Gulf Islands will expand its ferry service by adding Wednesdays to its weekly schedule.

With the added day, the ferry will now run from Bradenton to Anna Maria Island and back five days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except during severe weather. The service only just recently added Thursdays in February.

Passengers can also now track the location of the catamarans using the Manatee My Stop app.

“The ferry is a great alternative to sitting in traffic,” said Manatee County District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “This form of multi-modal transportation not only can get you to the island but also alleviates the need to find a parking space.”

County officials said catamarans Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess have hosted an average of 360 riders per day.

