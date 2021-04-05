Fearless? Apply to become a FWC nuisance alligator trapper in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Are you looking for a new job that allows you to help people who feel threatened? If so, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has an opportunity for you.

The FWC is looking for someone fearless enough to become an alligator trapper in their Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.

Aside from needing to be fearless, since the alligators you'd be trapping would be at least four feet in length, you must live near Sarasota County to be considered.

Here are some other things to consider if you're interested in applying:



Applicants must have a clean criminal history, no fish or wildlife law violations.

All alligator trapping agents must purchase an alligator trapping agent license (ATA) annually at a cost of $50.

Trappers must be able to supply any equipment necessary to take alligators (truck, boat, snares, hooks, etc).

Trappers must have email and cell phone capability.

Trappers must have the time and flexibility to efficiently respond to permits to remove nuisance alligators.

Trappers may need to have additional employment, because being a nuisance alligator trapper may not provide sufficient income to support an individual or family.

Trappers (and their agents) must be committed to providing exemplary customer service while performing their duties.

Trappers must assume personal liability for health, welfare and safety of themselves and their trapping agents.

Trappers must project a positive image to the public and media.

"Removal of alligators believed to pose a threat is a service the FWC is able to provide at no cost. When a contracted nuisance alligator trapper removes an alligator, it becomes the property of the trapper. In most cases, the alligator is processed for its hide and meat, which is the primary source of compensation for their services. Occasionally, a nuisance alligator is sold alive to an alligator farm, animal exhibit or zoo. They receive a $30 stipend for each alligator captured. Nuisance alligator trappers work under contract with the FWC and are not state employees." — FWC

If you think you'd be the perfect contracted nuisance alligator trapper for Sarasota County you have until Wednesday, April 14 to complete the Nuisance Alligator Trapper application.

Not interested in trapping gators and would rather report a nuisance alligator? You can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

