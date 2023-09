A 24-year-old man from Knoxville, Tenn., in a motorcycle, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sarasota County Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the northbound center lane when he crashed into the rear of a van.

According to FHP, the crash's impact knocked the man off his motorcycle, where he landed in the center lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the van did not sustain any injuries.