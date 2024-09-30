Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — A crash that left one person dead has shut down parts of I-75 in Sarasota County early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said southbound I-75 in Venice at River Road has been shut down due to the crash, which occurred around 4:34 a.m. and involved two vehicles. The victim died at the scene.

Deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are currently assisting FHP and said southbound I-75 at mile marker 188 will be shut down for an extended period of time during the investigation. All traffic heading south is being diverted at River Road, exit 191.

Drivers should try to find an alternate route. There are no other details available at this time.