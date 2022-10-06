Farmers are struggling after Hurricane Ian kills animals and destroys properties

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — When Darya Cole and her husband left their quiet Myakka City farm to visit Hungary, they had no idea Hurricane Ian would flood their farm and threaten the lives of all of their animals.

"We have dead animals on this piece of property and dead animals on another piece of property," said Cole.

The water has since receded, but the damage is done. So far, they've lost about 20 animals.

They’re not the only ones; farmers all across Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties say they are in the same boat, dealing with destroyed structures and buildings and dead farm animals.

Right now, many say they’re just trying to keep the animals that survived alive, and thankfully, there’s help.

Volunteers are donating their time and money to help the community.

An Ag Supply Hub has been set up at Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City, where trucks lined up to get hay donated by Patti Gail Reed with Amber Glen Feed in Pinellas County.

"When the water recedes, people think their emergency is pretty much over and that’s where it's just beginning for a lot of the ranchers and farmers," said Chirs Egolf of Sarasota Agriculture Recovery Group, who is organizing the efforts.

Farmers like the Coles, whose feed and hay got wet and moldy in the flooding, say that help like this from so many caring people gives them the hope they need to keep going.

"We would like to thank the community for their support and if we can do something for the community, we are here," said Cole.

Anyone who has been impacted by Hurricane Ian and is in need of farm supplies can reach out to Dakin Dairy at (941) 322-2802.

