Family still searching for answers in death of Jabez Spann 5 years after disappearance

SARASOTA, Fla. — For five years, a family has waited for answers on what happened to 14-year-old Jabez Spann. Family and police continue to call on the public for information in the case.

“It’s heart wrecking. It’s still hurting,” said Dana Tillery, Spann’s uncle. “The years go by and that we don’t see him, we really miss him.”

The Sarasota Police Department said the 14-year-old star football player was last seen near 22nd Street in Sarasota in September 2017 and that his remains were found in rural Manatee County in February 2019.

“I’m wondering what really happened to him. Was he pleading? Was he begging for his life?” said Tillery.

It’s now been five years since Spann disappeared from the tight-knit community. Tillery explained how the heartache is still fresh.

“He was great. He had a great heart. He was good in school. He was good with other kids,” said Tillery. “It’s not too much more to explain how Jabez was.”

Sarasota Police continue to ask for information in the death investigation. Police have also made it clear: they believe someone in the community knows something about what happened to Spann.

Until someone speaks up, Spann’s family will continue to wait for closure in the case.

“I would like somebody to release the information or let us know,” said Tillery. “You don’t have to put your name out. Just let us know. We know somebody in this community knows what happened to Jabez, is what I ask. That’s it.”

Sarasota Police said anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS, reminding them that they can remain anonymous.

There’s a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.