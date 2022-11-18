Watch Now
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area

Posted at 4:41 AM, Nov 18, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. — For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project.

"We make wine here on property. We have six different types of muscadine grapes on property," Kristin said. "And we make and produce all of our own wine. We currently have 12 different wines that we offer to our guests."

The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.

"We just fell in love with the property. I grew up here. I've been here my entire life, so I've known of the winery, and my parents used to come to the winery when I was younger," she said. "So just the thought of turning this into a place of our own and calling it home, it just felt right."

The Hokansons have added a patio with more seating space, a playground for kids and a stage for musicians.

"We do wine tastings right here on our outdoor patio where we're sitting right now. We have lawn games, just a family-friendly environment," she said. "That's really what we've been working towards."

The winery is also a space for many weddings, events and other gatherings. The winery is open from Thursday to Sunday. You can click here to find out more information.

