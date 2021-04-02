Evacuation alert issued for residents living near Piney Point in Manatee County

PINEY POINT, Fla. — An emergency alert has been issued for residents living near Piney Point in Manatee County to evacuate.

The alert was sent just before 6 p.m.

According to a statement released from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a breakout of seepage in the east wall of the NGS South containment area was observed around 4 p.m. on Friday.

"This water is the same mixed seawater in the reservoir. These discharges are currently contained in the onsite lined stormwater system. DEP’s Emergency Management staff are onsite and coordinating with Manatee County to provide assistance with an engineered blockade of natural landscape to halt the breakout to contain the system," the statement read.

A tweet by the Manatee County Public Safety Department says the evacuation notice is for anyone living in a half-mile radius of Piney Point.

The alert sent to cell phone users in the area urged the immediate evacuation of the area near Buckeye Road and Bud Rhoden Road.

"The area of concern is south of Buckeye Road, from US 41 to O'Neil Road. Make plans to evacuate immediately from the area. Affected individuals can call 3-1-1 for information."

.@MCGPublicSafety just sent out an emergency evacuation notice to any persons in the half-mile radius of Piney Point. The evacuation notice was issued due to the imminent uncontrolled release of wastewater at Buckeye Road and Bud Rohden Road. pic.twitter.com/qqFuMVNFlv — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 2, 2021

During a meeting on Thursday, the Manatee Board of County Commissioners discussed what was being done to remove water off the gypsum stack to maintain its stability.

Earlier this week the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued an emergency order allowing the release of the leaking wastewater into Tampa Bay to prevent an "uncontrolled discharge.” now it seems that the order is too little too late.

As of 3 p.m., HRK Holdings LLC. reported the leak of process water into Piney Point Creek "appears to have stopped." However around 6 p.m. on Friday that evacuation alert was issued.

There will be a meeting on April 6, where commissioners want an update from DEP.