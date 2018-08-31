Enormous gator spotted at Palmetto golf course

PALMETTO, Fla. - No one ever said golfing was easy, but this Goliath gator surely didn't make it any easier.

Charles Helms posted this video to his Facebook page Wednesday, May 25, after seeing the enormous gator roaming the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto.

The post has since made national news.

"I was stunned and silent," said Helms in a phone interview with ABC Action News.

The Sarasota resident says he has never seen anything like the giant reptile. Helms says it was so big, he didn't even think it was real at first.

"I didn't know if we were being punked or something," says Helms. "It was just laying down, resting, when it got up and started moving towards the big lake," says Helms who was out on the course with a friend.

The duo estimating the gator was at least 14 to 15 feet long.