Englewood man charged with DUI manslaughter in September crash that killed 3

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Englewood on Friday over a September crash that killed three people.

FHP said Cash Kaufmann is charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI property damage. He was arrested on Thursday.

The crash took the lives of a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, a 68-year-old woman from Minnesota and a 68-year-old woman from North Dakota.

Troopers said the arrest came as an exhaustive investigation which revealed that before the collision, Kaufmann was speeding with a blood alcohol concentration level of .096. He also tested positive for THC, according to FHP.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on September 12 at the intersection of State Road 776 (Indiana Avenue) and Artists Avenue.

Troopers said Kaufmann was driving a 2018 Hyundai SUV south on SR-776 on the outside lane, north of Artists Avenue. The other vehicle, also an SUV, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776.

FHP said the second vehicle entered the path of Kaufmann's SUV. The front of his SUV crashed into the side of the second vehicle.

After the crash, the second vehicle turned onto its right side and came to a rest on SR-776. Kaufmann's SUV also came to a rest on SR-776.

The driver of the second vehicle, the 73-year-old woman from Englewood, and one of the passengers, the 68-year-old woman from North Dakota, were pronounced dead at the scene. The second passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died four days later.

FHP said Kaufmann suffered serious injuries in the crash. No additional information on the extent of his injuries was released.

According to FHP, all of the people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.