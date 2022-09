ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two fatalities and a trauma alert have been reported after a crash on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m., Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

The crash took place between North Indiana Avenue and Artists Avenue in Englewood.

SCSO stated that North Indiana Avenue's southbound lane will be shut down while officials investigate.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided.