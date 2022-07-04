BRADENTON, Fla. — The “Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember” mobile memorial made a stop in Manatee County on Monday to honor deputy Douglas Clark.

"He was one of the good guys," said Karen Clark, his widow.

Clark died last August after he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

He’s one of more than 600 officers remembered on the memorial that is honoring law enforcement across the country who died in the line of duty in 2021.

"These are all beautiful men and women who have a story. They’re all brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, and grandparents, and we seem to forget that they did pay the ultimate sacrifice," said Jagrut Shah, Beyond the Call of Duty founder.

The mobile memorial is making more than 200 stops to pay tribute to fallen officers during an 80-day journey across the country this summer.

For more information on their journey visit Beyond the Call of Duty here.

