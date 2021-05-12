EMS crew safely delivers breech baby in YMCA parking lot

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Last month, Jami Nelson went into labor. Her husband Donnie was driving her to the hospital when they realized they weren’t going to make it.

"I was definitely panicking knowing he was breech and we were going to need a C-section," said Nelson.

They pulled over and called 9-1-1. East Manatee Fire-Rescue and EMS chief Jason Evans responded.

"The way she was breathing and her contractions, how close together they were, there was no question, that baby was coming," said Evans.

And the baby was coming feet first.

"I just remember when the foot came out and he said, 'Oh, it’s a foot.' And he said, just push. And I just remember this feeling of him making room for the baby to come out safely. I knew that he had him and I was instantly calm," said Nelson.

Evans says recent training helped him know how to deliver the breech baby safely.

"To hear that little cry, that was amazing," said Evans.

On Wednesday the family reunited with Evans and the other emergency responders to thank them for delivering baby Owen.

"To be able to bring a life into the world, there's nothing better, it's absolutely amazing," said Evans.