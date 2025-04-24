Elementary school teacher arrested for touching students inappropriately: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — After a two-week-long investigation, deputies charged a teacher from a Manatee County elementary school with molestation and battery.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted on April 4 after multiple children reported that Richard Silberman, 72, had them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. Silberman was a teacher at Team Success, a public charter school located on 13th Avenue East in Bradenton.

During an interview with a student, deputies learned that Silberman placed his hand on a 10-year-old's clothing in the genital area while they were working together. The student claimed Silberman had made similar advances before.

Team Success fired Silberman after learning about the allegations and told him not to return to work.

While investigating, detectives gathered statements from other students who had similar encounters where they felt Silberman had been inappropriate. He denied all allegations.

Silberman was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of battery. He was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail.