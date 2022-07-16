ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death of an elderly woman who fell into a pond at a golf club in Englewood.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the woman was seen falling into a pond along the course at the Boca Royal Golf and Country Club. According to authorities she struggled to stay afloat.

Deputies said while she was in the water, two alligators were seen near the woman and grabbed her.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. FWC responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond.