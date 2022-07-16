Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Elderly woman found dead after falling into a pond with 2 alligators at an Englewood golf club

alligator-generic.png
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
alligator-generic.png
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 22:56:12-04

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death of an elderly woman who fell into a pond at a golf club in Englewood.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the woman was seen falling into a pond along the course at the Boca Royal Golf and Country Club. According to authorities she struggled to stay afloat.

Deputies said while she was in the water, two alligators were seen near the woman and grabbed her.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. FWC responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.