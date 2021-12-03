Drink Katy's is a female-focused company helping boost the body, mind and spirit of women

BRADENTON, Fla. — Katy Kopstad wants to caffeinate and hydrate the women of the world. And really now, who's going to stop her?

"I was in a grocery store aisle and I said, 'Where's all the bright fun colorful teas and coffee for women?'" says Katy. "I wanted a company just for us."

The superheroically positive CEO of Drink Katy's, who took over the family business from her mom and dad, fully embraces the company's catchphrase: "Love is brewing."

The Tampa Bay-based Drink Katy's donate proceeds to charity, believes in random acts of kindness, and features upbeat messaging on all its product.

And oh yeah, the tea and coffee — made from natural, exotic ingredients sourced from all over the world — taste really good.

Drink Katy's products are in more than 300 restaurants nationwide, but it's her affordable at-home and on-the-go teas and tumblers that are generating the biggest buzz.

Katy's Tea Tumblers are a clever invention (the tea steeps in a bottom compartment), and can be used for hot and cold drinks.

