Downtown Sarasota's Pastry Art Cafe serves up sweets and second chances

SARASOTA, Fla. — Downtown Sarasota's Pastry Art Cafe is known for both its heavenly homemade baked goods and its much-deserved second chances.

"About 90% of our staff here has come through addiction or trauma, something dark in their lives," said Jackie Laningham, general manager and someone who has battled addiction.

"Without some measure of grace and mercy from the community, we'd never succeed."

In January, this one-of-a-kind second-chance employer changed owners, and Jackie led the charge in making sure the Pastry Art Cafe's mission of community and empathy was stronger than ever.

"Jackie is brilliant," said Pastry Art Cafe co-owner Jon Raynor. "She leads this team."

"We're a family," Laningham said. "And we're all working toward the same goal: constant growth, change and healing."

There are some other delicious reasons this place is a seven-day-a-week hotspot on Downtown Sarasota's Main Street.

The brilliant Brittany Mallow is the cafe's executive pastry chef, and her concoctions are made with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

The Pastry Art Cafe is also involved with other community organizations helping people in need.

For more on the Pastry Art Cafe, including menu, hours and employment opportunities, click here.