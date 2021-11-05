Doctors Hospital of Sarasota reports 0 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

SARASOTA, Fla. — Doctors Hospital of Sarasota reported Friday that for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The hospital had the first COVID-19 patient in the Sunshine State in February 2020. The patient, a Manatee County man, was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms, but was not determined positive until six days after being admitted. The delay was due to the CDC testing guidelines at the time, which stated a person could only be tested for coronavirus if they had traveled to a COVID dense country or was around someone who had.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop in the community and more people get vaccines, the hospital has had a decline in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19," Doctors Hospital of Sarasota said in a press release. "Today’s news is very encouraging and uplifting."