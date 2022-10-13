DeSantis issues executive order ensuring ballot access for voters in Sarasota

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday to ensure that Floridians in counties most impacted by Hurricane Ian will have adequate ballot access for the General Election.

DeSantis signed the order at the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

According to a press release, the order includes provisions authorizing the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties to:

Extend the number of days for early voting and designate additional early voting locations. The early voting period may begin as early as Monday, October 24, 2022, and can extend through Election Day, November 8, 2022.



Allow voters in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties to request by phone that their vote-by-mail (VBM) ballot be mailed to an address other than their address of record. Voters must still provide an appropriate form of identification in the same manner as absent uniform service and overseas voters.



Designate and provide notice of the locations for secure ballot intake stations and relocate and consolidate polling locations as necessary.

Increase the pool of eligible poll workers who may serve within Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties by making eligible any poll workers previously trained for the 2020 election cycle and thereafter and by encouraging state employees to serve as poll workers in these counties.

The release said the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties reported obstacles that include damage to polling locations and early voting sites, extended utility and telecommunications service disruptions, poll worker unavailability, and displaced voters.

Read the full order below.

