Deputies search for bank robbery suspect in Manatee County

PARRISH, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a package possibly containing a bomb in Parrish Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank at 43315 US 301 & Chin Rd in Parrish and approached to counter with a package. MCSO said he dropped the package on the counter and demanded cash, threatening to "blow up" the bank. According to deputies, the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect walked out of the bank.

MCSO said the suspect was seen driving away in a blue car, possibly an older Ford Focus. Deputies said they are following leads and looking for the suspect now. The MCSO Bomb Squad is examining the package left behind to determine if it is in fact explosive.

Anyone with any information on this case should call the Manatee Sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or CrimeStoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

RELATED: HCSO searching for bank robber who rode away on motorized mini-bike in Carrollwood