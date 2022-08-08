HCSO searching for bank robber who rode away on motorized mini-bike in Carrollwood

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) asked for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a bank Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., per HCSO, a man demanded money after walking into the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway and jumping the teller window.

After getting an "undisclosed amount of money," the bank robber rode away on a motorized mini-bike.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said while the bank robber may have had a gun on him at the time of the robbery nobody in the bank was physically injured.

The bank robber is described as a white male wearing a green shirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes, camouflaged neck gaiter and hat, and sunglasses.

"This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking for the public to help us put him behind bars before he victimizes others in the community.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).