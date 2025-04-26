Deputies investigating Sarasota homicide after 2 people shot at gathering: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was investigating a homicide on Saturday after two people were shot during a large gathering at a home.

At about 2:51 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 2200 block of Hammock Place.

There was a large gathering at the home when a fight broke out and two people were shot, SCSO officials said.

One of the victims died from his injuries.

The scene is currently being processed, and the investigation is ongoing.

It was believed that the case was an isolated and there was no threat to the community, SCSO officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com [crimestoppers.com].