Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Deputies investigating Sarasota homicide after 2 people shot at gathering: SCSO

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was investigating a homicide on Saturday after two people were shot during a large gathering at a home.

At about 2:51 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 2200 block of Hammock Place.

There was a large gathering at the home when a fight broke out and two people were shot, SCSO officials said.

One of the victims died from his injuries.

The scene is currently being processed, and the investigation is ongoing.

It was believed that the case was an isolated and there was no threat to the community, SCSO officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com [crimestoppers.com].


"I felt like it was really strong-arm robbery."
Drivers hit with school bus camera fines in Polk County are frustrated that they must first pay more before appealing their ticket.

'It’s crazy!' Drivers hit with school bus camera fine in Polk County must pay more to appeal it

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.