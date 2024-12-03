Watch Now
Crash causes multiple deaths, road closure in Sarasota County

(Source: Raycom Media)
VENICE, Fla. — A crash caused multiple deaths and a road closure in Sarasota County on Tuesday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. One more victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies said the crash involved two vehicles on River Road in Venice. A vehicle traveling south on SR-777, south of West Villages Parkway, crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle traveling north on River Road, authorities said. The vehicle that crossed the center line became engulfed in flames after the crash; the other vehicle flipped onto the shoulder.

Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle that caught fire were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the overturned vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Traffic in both directions between West Villages Parkway and the four-lane/two-lane split will be closed while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

