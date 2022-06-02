Court finds Sarasota woman charged with DUI in Skyway crash incompetent to stand trial

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman from Sarasota accused of driving under the influence when she crashed nearly head-on into a state trooper during the Skyway 10K race in March is not competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Kristen Kay Watts, 52, was driving northbound on I-275 when she broke through barricades for the race on March 6. Trooper Toni Shuck jumped into action and blocked Watts' path. Video from Shuck's patrol vehicle showed the heart-stopping moment the vehicles collided.

Court documents dated June 1 indicate that Watts must get proper mental health treatment before she is able to stand trial. The document said Watts would be committed to the Department of Children and Family Services and will be placed in a mental health treatment facility.

“Six hours after the incident occurred, after being released from the hospital, we arrested her, took her to the Manatee County jail, and she gave a breath test thereof .09,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins said of Watts in March. "Six hours later."