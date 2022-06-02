Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Court finds Sarasota woman charged with DUI in Skyway crash incompetent to stand trial

skyway 10k crash
Florida Highway Patrol
skyway 10k crash
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:29:54-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman from Sarasota accused of driving under the influence when she crashed nearly head-on into a state trooper during the Skyway 10K race in March is not competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Kristen Kay Watts, 52, was driving northbound on I-275 when she broke through barricades for the race on March 6. Trooper Toni Shuck jumped into action and blocked Watts' path. Video from Shuck's patrol vehicle showed the heart-stopping moment the vehicles collided.

RELATED: FHP trooper hailed a hero for blocking path of impaired driver near Skyway 10K race

Trooper hailed a hero for blocking impaired driver near Skyway 10K

Court documents dated June 1 indicate that Watts must get proper mental health treatment before she is able to stand trial. The document said Watts would be committed to the Department of Children and Family Services and will be placed in a mental health treatment facility.

“Six hours after the incident occurred, after being released from the hospital, we arrested her, took her to the Manatee County jail, and she gave a breath test thereof .09,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins said of Watts in March. "Six hours later."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!