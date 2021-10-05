Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Congressman pushes to get manatees back on the endangered species list

items.[0].videoTitle
2021 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for the manatee. However, there might still be hope for the manatee.
manatee-manatees-endangered species (3).png
manatee-manatees-endangered species (4).png
Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:08:17-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Congressman Vern Buchanan is working with MOTE Marine scientists to introduce the Manatee Protection Act, which would upgrade manatees from a threatened species to an endangered species.

This, after nearly 1,000 manatees have died in Florida so far this year, shattering the record of 830 in 2013.

Scientists believe the decline of seagrass beds, boat strikes, and red tide are to blame.

RELATED STORIES:

"When you lose 15 percent of your population, 1,000 deaths, double what was last year, we’ve got to come up with a plan and not just hope it goes away," said Buchanan.

Buchanan says moving the manatees back to the endangered species list would bring more awareness to the animal and make more federal funding available to help save them.

He's hoping to work with Congress members to swiftly move the bill through.

"We don’t want to do something five years from now, if we lose 1000 a year, they’re going to be gone. We need it done quickly," said Buchanan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!