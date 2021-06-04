Collectibles industry is booming and Lakewood Ranch company is hiring 100 people to help

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — While many businesses have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of collectibles has soared so much that Certified Collectibles Group in Lakewood Ranch is looking to hire 100 people.

CCG is one of the largest private employers in the Sarasota - Manatee area.

Employees certify the value of collectibles such as coins, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, and more.

The company’s president Max Spiegel says the industry has never seen a demand like this.

"With people stuck at home, they really got back into collecting. Whether they inherited a collection or used to collect when they were younger, people were really focused on that. They just had a lot of time and now even with things opening up, the collectibles market is on fire," said Spiegel.

Right now the Certified Collectibles Group in Lakewood Ranch is looking to hire 100 people by the end of the summer and they’re offering a $2,500 hiring bonus.

