Clean-up continues after Saturday's tornado damages more than 20 homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Clean-up is still underway after a tornado touched down in a Bradenton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

90-year-old Norris Brown said he was sucked outside after peaking out during Saturday's storm.

"This stuff here was all going around in circles. I knew then it was a tornado," said Brown.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds that touched down near El Conquistador Parkway on Saturday around 5:45 p.m.

"It was just a big bang and then lots of little bangs after that," said Connie Weasel.

Weasel says she thought an airplane was crashing until she came outside to look around.

"There was metal and broken glass all around my car," said Weasel.

The worst of it just missed her home, but her neighbors weren’t as lucky. More than 20 homes were damaged and some had their rooves ripped away.

Wendi Lane

"The debris was everywhere, it’s like a bomb went off," said Mike Clark with Florida Southern Roofing.

Clark was on the scene just an hour afterward. He says his team worked hard to tarp everything, but Sunday's rain added insult to injury.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt, now people impacted are working to clean- up and put their lives back together.

