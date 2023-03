SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was on the scene at a local seafood restaurant after a car crashed into the front of the store on Friday.

According to FHP, the car slammed into the front of Kacey’s Seafood & More at 4904 Fruitville Rd.

FHP said a juvenile was driving the vehicle and caused property damage and injuries.

Two people were transported to the hospital, but their conditions remain unclear.