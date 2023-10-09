Busy Sarasota County road to shut down for 2 weeks for sandbag repairs

NOKOMIS, Fla. — More than a month after Hurricane Idalia ripped through the gulf—damaging several coastal towns like Nokomis—things are finally getting back to normal for some, like Steve Kesler.

Kesler lives on Casey Key Road, one of the hardest-hit areas. Part of his property is right on the beach.

While walking around and inspecting the work repair work he’s done so far, he couldn't help but go back to that night Idalia hit.

“It was a mess. Trees all over. The dunes washed back almost 35 feet," Kesler said.

That’s the big issue and the reason that Sarasota County officials are closing a portion of Casey Key Road in the 2100 block from Oct. 9 to the 29.

County crews will be working to stabilize the shoreline by replacing the sandbags or trap bags, which have been there for several years.

The county put the bags in to protect the road and a water main that runs through the area, but Idalia damaged them.

“It really gets scary,” Kesler said, thinking about the possibility of another hurricane coming through and causing more damage. “But, if you’re dumb enough to live out on this barrier island, you have to deal with what nature provides for you.”

He also said as stressful as it might get with his road being closed for more than two weeks, you have to just be thankful that the county is acting now instead of waiting.

“Anybody who lives out here and doesn’t think sustaining that road is important, I just don’t know,” he said. “We have two bridges you can access to get here. Yeah, it’ll be a slight inconvenience, but it won’t be too bad.”

The county had to do the same thing back in 2019. Some neighbors said they’d like to see something more permanent, like a seawall. Everyone doesn’t agree with that, though.

Neighbors are hoping the county can finish the work sooner than Oct. 29.