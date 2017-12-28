Historic African American home scheduled for demolition in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Rodney Jones looks at the iconic Covington House on 11th Ave. W. in Manatee County and shakes his head.

“The grass is overgrown, windows broken no matter how many times we bored it up people find their way in so it’s become a haven for possible drug activity,” said Jones.

He was part of a group that tried securing federal funding for the historic African American home in 2007.

"The house stands today as the oldest African American built structure in Manatee County,” said Jones.

But the funding never materialized, because of the recession. Now, the home sits vacant and empty.

City officials in Bradenton have decided the home needs to be torn down in 2018 unless private funding is secured to repair the home. Jones estimates the home needs hundreds of thousands in repairs.

“We would really like to have it preserved,” said Jones.

City Officials said the home will be demolished in the first part of 2018 if no funding is secured.