Firefighters battle fire at Bradenton apartment complex

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradenton Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Crews arrived at the Carlton Arms Apartments around 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors reported seeing flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings.

Bradenton Fire Chief Tim Geer said it took crews about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

"It probably took a good hour and a half to get it contained. You have to get aerial trucks set up and you're worried about losing the buildings next door, so that's why we put water on the building, so they're not on fire to save them, especially with the wind blowing a little bit," said Chief Tim Geer.

The fire department said everyone made it safely out of the building, but two cats and one dog died in the fire.

Brian Sanchez lives nearby.

He said staff with the apartment complex knocked on doors to make sure everyone got out of the building.

"I hear somebody say call 911 really loud....then after that; I start seeing fire coming out of the attic area, then I see all the staff from the apartment, they were already on the premises. They were going door to door, making sure everybody was getting out of the apartments," said Sanchez.

Chief Geer said the state fire marshal's office will investigate to determine a cause.

About 14 people lost their apartment and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Chief Geer said city officials estimate the fire caused about $2 million worth of damage.

On Monday, crews also responded to a fire at the same apartment complex but at a different building.

The fire chief said that appears to be unrelated and he believes that the fire was an "accidental" kitchen fire.