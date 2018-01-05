Bradenton moms give back to homeless during cold snap

Maryann Gauvin spent this cold week in Bradenton homeless camps.

“We just decided we need to go out and hand out blankets and scarfs and mittens, anything we could find to keep people warm,” said Gauvin.

She organized a group of moms to donate money and gather donations toward the cause.

“Our families are doing well they are taken care of, there are other people who are just in need,” said Gauvin.

The group is calling themselves “Blessing Baskets.” Group members said each homeless person has been very thankful for the gifts.

“They are so appreciative I have not met a person in the last three days that we’ve been out here that has not said thank you,” said Gauvin.

Betsy Plante said she decided to help, because she couldn’t let fellow citizens go cold.

“Each on of these people have a story to tell,” said Plante.

A woman calling herself “Laurie” said the project is a lifesaver.

“If it wasn’t for people like them we would probably be dead,” said Laurie.

Group members said they plan to make this a tradition.