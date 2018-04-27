Baby deer showing up in Manatee County subdivisions

Wildlife experts in Manatee County said baby deer are starting to pop up near subdivisions in the eastern part of the county.

“They are just trying to co-exist with all the new developments,” said wildlife expert Justin Matthews.

He said he’s been called out to three abandoned fawn calls this month. He said the animals aren’t abandoned, they are hiding from predators while their mother is gathering food.

“The mom will come back and check on them, usually around dusk,” said Matthews.

He said humans should stay away from fawns, because it could keep the mother away. Two fawns died, because of human interactions and another is currently at the vet.

“Please stay away, I know they are cute, but cuteness is what killed these fawns,” said Matthews.