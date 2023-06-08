Bradenton woman taken by Tropicana plant shooting suspect found safe, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department said a woman who was taken by a co-worker after he allegedly shot another co-worker on Monday night is now home safe.

Police issued an alert for Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, on Tuesday evening. Authorities said Bing was last seen leaving the Tropicana Bradenton plant with Demetrius Tyrone Bell, 50. Police said Bell went into the plant after his shift, shot another man, took Bing with him and left.

Police said Bell and the man he shot were involved in a dispute. The man who was shot remains in the hospital, police said. His exact condition was not released.

Police said Bing didn't go with Bell willingly and is not facing charges. Bing was found by detectives, uninjured, in Tampa on Wednesday night, and she was reunited with her family early Thursday morning, police said.

Bell is still wanted by police and is considered armed and dangerous. In addition to charges for the shooting, police said they now have warrants to arrest Bell on armed kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bell left the plant in a 2015 black Camaro with the Florida license plate QUQF97.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. You can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.