Bradenton woman hit, killed on I-75 in Manatee Co. after getting out of car due to mechanical issue: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old woman from Bradenton was hit and killed on I-75 in Manatee County on Monday afternoon after she got out of her car, which was having a mechanical issue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A press release said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the outside lane of I-75 at mile marker 214.

According to FHP, the crash involved four vehicles in total. FHP said the victim stopped her car and was standing in the area of the driver's side with the door open when she was hit by a second vehicle.

The victim came to a rest on the grass shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

FHP said the second vehicle was changing lanes when it hit the victim and then hit the left side of the victim's vehicle. The left side of the second vehicle then hit the right side of a third vehicle, FHP said. The right side of a fourth vehicle hit the rear left side of the victim's vehicle.

No one else was injured in the incident, FHP said.

There was one passenger in the victim's vehicle, a 9-year-old girl from Bradenton, according to a press release.

The second vehicle, a sedan, was driven by a 20-year-old woman from Sarasota with no passengers.

The third vehicle, an SUV, was driven by a 40-year-old woman from Naples. She had a 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle with her.

The fourth vehicle was a sedan driven by a 21-year-old man from Bradenton.