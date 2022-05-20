Bradenton teen arrested after shot fired at high school football game

PALMETTO, Fla. — Palmetto Police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Bradenton for allegedly firing a shot during a fight at a football game.

According to Palmetto Police, the fight started during a football game at Palmetto High School Wednesday night. Investigators said the fight was "part of an ongoing feud between several teen boys and the 13-year-old is part of this group."

Police said multiple witnesses identified the Bradenton teen as the shooter and he was arrested Thursday night at his home. Palmetto Police said investigators found the handgun used to fire the shot at the teen's home.

A second gun was found on the ground at Palmetto High where the fight broke out. Police haven't identified the person who was holding that gun or how the teens got the guns into the game.