Bradenton Police investigating shooting that hospitalized man, teenage girl

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that hospitalized two people, including a 13-year-old girl.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of 14th St. W. at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man were standing in the parking lot of their residence when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at them. The suspect was described as a Black man in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

The teenage girl was struck once, and the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both are hospitalized, but their conditions aren’t currently available.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 941-932-9300 or contact Detective Jeff Beckley via email at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.