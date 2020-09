BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are investigating a death after a body was found floating in the Manatee River Sunday morning.

Police said the death happened in the 200 block of Riverside Drive E. A body was found floating in the Manatee River around 9:30 a.m.

Detectives are on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

