Bradenton Police arrest suspect in shooting that hospitalized 13-year-old

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized Saturday night.

Police said Sean Phillips, 34, allegedly shot at several people in the parking lot of Shannon Funeral Home on 14th Street West after a service around 9:30 p.m. Detectives believe Phillips lived above the funeral home.

A 35-year-old man returned fire and struck Phillips as well as the girl, who also lives above the funeral home. The teenage girl was struck once and is recovering at home while Phillips sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

After Phillips is released from the hospital he will be taken to Manatee County Jail. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The man who returned fire will not face any charges.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 941-932-9300 or contact Detective Jeff Beckley via email at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.