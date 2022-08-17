Bradenton PD searching for man allegedly connected with fiancé's shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department asked the public for help in locating a man allegedly connected with his fiancé's shooting.

In a press release, Bradenton PD said a 38-year-old woman called 911 just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to report that she had been shot in the leg.

After EMS arrived at the home on the 4100 block of 37th Street Court West, they found that the woman had actually been shot in both legs by a single bullet.

The woman, per Bradenton PD, was transported to HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Although no further details were released, detectives said they are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident and are looking for the woman's fiancé. Jason Whitehill Smith, 44, is 5’9”, 170 lbs. and recently shaved his head.

Bradenton Police Department

Bradenton PD said Smith is driving his fiancé’s green 2005 GMC Envoy with tag PCVA59, and he could be driving to Tennessee, where he has relatives.

Bradenton Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective William Mulligan at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or 941-875-2890.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.