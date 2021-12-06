Watch
Bradenton nonprofit helping keep homeless people warm with 1,500 winter coats

Turning Points gives hundreds of free winter coats to the needy and homeless.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Dec 06, 2021
BRADENTON, Fla. — For months, people all over Manatee County have been working to get new and slightly used winter coats for Turning Points' annual coat drive.

"Here in Florida, we don’t think about the need for warm coats. But in December, January, and February the temperature goes down," said Cheryl Hedger, with Turning Points.

Volunteer Laura Dulong is a teacher and says she sees the need every day.

"When it gets cold like this we are reminded that there are some people out there who don’t have what they need and the kids stand at the bus stop or don’t come to school when it's really cold because they don’t have the ware," said Dulong.

The Bradenton nonprofit had nearly 1,500 coats for needy and homeless families to choose from.

Turning Points will turn over all the leftover coats to other local nonprofits who will work to hand them out this winter.

For more information about how to help or to get help visit: tpmanatee.org

