Bradenton music venue damaged by fallen tree, arts community steps up to help

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Village of the Arts in Bradenton is rallying around one of its own. Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food suffered damage to their back patio during Hurricane Ian which put a stop to their popular live music scene.

When owner David Shiplett walked outside his restaurant, he could never have imagined what he was about to discover.

“It was the darkest I’ve ever seen it because the electricity was off everywhere, and the storm was going on. You don’t experience that kind of pitch blackness,” Shiplett said.

The 120-foot, 80-year-old Cuban Laurel Tree, a staple of the Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food patio, was uprooted and now lying across four backyards.

“It’s still really difficult to look at and process because it just doesn’t look right,” Shiplett said.

The falling of the tree isn’t just an economic blow but a sentimental one.

“Like the tree was a friend of theirs, you know,” Shiplett said.

Shiplett’s daughter was married under that tree. Hundreds of bands have performed in its shadows.

"Over the last two years, we’ve become nationally recognized where some of the biggest names come to the Village of the Arts in Bradenton to play in this little venue,” he said.

He now wonders if and when he can start booking shows again.

“We have contracts set up with people based on seating capacity and safety, and as of right now, we are trying to figure out how we can go forward,” Shiplett said.

He said the silver lining is the love and support he’s received from the community, which has donated items for a silent auction fundraiser Thursday night.

“It really, really, has been very gratifying to have the people reach out and check and be honestly worried about you and be ready to help you get back on your feet,” Shiplett said.

The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cottonmouth, located at 114 12th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.