Bradenton motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Samoset

Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 17, 2022
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a Bradenton motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Samoset.

The incident occurred at the intersection of US-41 and 33rd Avenue East at about 1:05 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, an SUV in the southbound lanes was attempting to make a left turn into 33rd Avenue East as the motorcyclist was traveling north on US-41 and entered the intersection at the same time.

The motorcyclist overturned and crashed into a neighboring fence and was pronounced deceased on-scene by Manatee County EMS.

