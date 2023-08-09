17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton hit-and-run; victim critical

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after he purposely hit a man with a car after an argument on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, is in critical condition. Police said the man suffered numerous injuries.

According to a press release, the hit-and-run was reported after 5 p.m. in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W., near Palma Sola Causeway Park.

Police said the teenager and the victim got into an argument, then the teenager drove away, turned around, and hit the victim before they drove away again.

After they hit the victim, police said the teenager abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene. He was found Tuesday night.

The teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder, hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver's license with serious bodily injury.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932- 9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.