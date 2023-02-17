Bradenton considers selling its waterfront city hall, police station

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Franci Edgerly and her husband are living a dream.

Their houseboat is docked on the Manatee River in the heart of downtown Bradenton.

"I grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is a landlocked area, so for me to be sitting on the water is just an incredible experience," Edgerly said. "Downtown Bradenton has so much to offer, right?"

However, Edgerly believes it could offer even more if four acres of primate real estate directly on the waterfront is reimagined.

The building located on that property is Bradenton City Hall. Bradenton Police Department is also headquartered there.

Edgerly thinks attracting development to the site would be a win-win.

"I think this will be a huge impact not only for the city but for investors that decide to come — for people that only own property," she said. "Let me tell you, we just had lunch in St. Pete, and we were sitting outside. We saw the marina. We saw the green space, and this could be right here in our backyard."

After receiving multiple proposals, the city is studying the idea of selling the city hall site to developers.

According to Mayor Gene Brown, if the sale happens, the city will move its police department to a location on 6th Ave. In addition, other city services would be relocated to a location yet to be determined.

Brown said the site of the current city hall could become a mixed-use development that includes condos, a hotel, shops and restaurants.

"Over the years, it's been talked about," the mayor said, in part. "And, you know, in this market, it seems like it's the right time."

While a site sale has yet to be decided, Brown thinks doing so would come with significant benefits.

The city estimates that the construction of private development and its subsequent operation could generate roughly $15 million in new tax revenue.

Brown believes that additional revenue could help improve city services across Bradenton and eliminate the need for a future tax hike.

Brown said the current city hall also has several issues due to its age. For example, a portion is not used. The site is also vulnerable because of its proximity to the water.

"If we would have had Ian, that building would have been gone," he said.

Brown believes selling the waterfront site to developers could catalyze the city's urban core.

"When downtown thrives, the whole city thrives," he said. "What I envision as you walk down on Main Street and all of that is a vibrant city where people want to live, work, and play without ever getting in a car."

Currently, the city is collecting feedback about the potential sale.

During a Thursday night session, the mayor and other city officials heard from several people opposed to the sale, including Arlene Williams.

"We're with you in making the improvements. We're with you on relocating things to make things betters," she said. "However, I don't agree with selling the land."

Williams thinks the space should remain public for a few reasons.

First, she thinks development might worsen Downtown Bradenton's already limited parking situation and traffic conditions.

According to Williams, who manages a fishing charter in Cortez, her commute is already difficult.

"The commute is a horror show, okay?" she told ABC Action News. "I can't leave my home at certain times of the day."

Second, she fears further downtown development will make the city less affordable to young professionals and further the divide between the haves and have-nots.

"How can they get a leg up, you know, versus continually being pushed back and pushed aside?" she asked. "We can talk about all the revenue in the world that it's going to bring to the City of Bradenton, but at the end of the day, what plight is it going to bring to the residents that are already here."

If the sale moves forward, Mayor Brown hopes city leaders will have selected a pathway forward for the site and a future city hall location by mid-year.

First, however, he wants more feedback from the community. As a result, several more meetings are coming up.

Those meetings will take place on:

Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Bayside Community Church (6609 Manatee Ave. West)

Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the current CitHall's council chambers (101 Old Main Street)

Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at Bradenton Tropical Palms (2310 14th St. West)

Monday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. at 3Keys Brewery (2505 Manatee Ave. East)

Comments and concerns can also be submitted online at this link.