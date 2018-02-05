Missing 12-year-old Bradenton boy last seen at skating rink

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy who was dropped off at a skating rink in Bradenton Friday night is missing, authorities said.

The father of Leonel Corona told Manatee County sheriff's deputies he dropped off his son at Astro Skate at 3611 Third St. W. about 8:30 p.m, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release said.

When Alfredo Bartolo Corona returned to the rink to pick up his son about 11:00 p.m., he was told Leonel had left with a friend.

The family suspected Leonel went to his girlfriend's house, but when they checked he wasn't there.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.