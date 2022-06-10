Body of missing Manatee County woman found in ditch; investigation underway

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the body of a woman who went missing last week was found in a ditch in Palmetto on Thursday night.

An investigation is now underway into what caused the death of Stephanie Shenefield, 38. She was last seen on June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th St. E.

Sheriff Rick Wells is scheduled to provide updates Friday during an 11 a.m. press conference.

Authorities said on June 6 that Shenefield had a medical condition and "recently demonstrated behavior that has family and friends concerned." The sheriff's office did not elaborate.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.