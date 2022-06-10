Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Body of missing Manatee County woman found in ditch; investigation underway

Stephanie Shenefield.png
Manatee Co. Sheriff's Office
Stephanie Shenefield
Stephanie Shenefield.png
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 10:15:44-04

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the body of a woman who went missing last week was found in a ditch in Palmetto on Thursday night.

An investigation is now underway into what caused the death of Stephanie Shenefield, 38. She was last seen on June 3 in the 5300 block of 16th St. E.

Sheriff Rick Wells is scheduled to provide updates Friday during an 11 a.m. press conference.

Authorities said on June 6 that Shenefield had a medical condition and "recently demonstrated behavior that has family and friends concerned." The sheriff's office did not elaborate.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!