Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck, police say

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:55:02-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a bicyclist and dump truck on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. is under investigation, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, was riding north on Pineapple Avenue approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard when he collided with a dump truck that had also entered the intersection traveling west.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries. The dump truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule