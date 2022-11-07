Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a bicyclist and dump truck on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. is under investigation, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, was riding north on Pineapple Avenue approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard when he collided with a dump truck that had also entered the intersection traveling west.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries. The dump truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.