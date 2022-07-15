Bay Area man is making big difference to Ukrainian orphans

PALMETTO, Fla. — Marvin Lane, who is the founder of a Romanian orphanage called Village of Hope, is helping rescue orphaned children from Ukraine.

"These are children, unfortunately, they’re the ones who are overlooked or forgotten about, but their needs are great," said Lane, a member of Skyway Community Chapel in Palmetto.

When Russia attacked Ukraine, Lane said his first thought was for the orphaned children of Romania's neighboring country.

"We decided we cannot sit by and do nothing. So we became engaged and involved in trying to get them out," said Lane.

Now more than 100 orphaned Ukrainian children have found solace at the Village of Hope in Romania.

"It's just remarkable how the Lord provided taking care of these precious children," said Lane.

And after several news outlets reported on their efforts to help these children, mail and donations have flooded in from across the country to help.

"Letters of support and donations have come in of people expressing their heart and their concern," said Jason Lane, Marvin's son.

Lane just got back from Romania where he said they just built a new home for the children. He said in the past few months his organization “Generation Hope International” has helped with human trafficking rescue and recovery efforts as well as rescuing children whose parents were killed during attacks in Ukraine.

But he said there is so much more to do.

"Our concern is to bring these children in and care for them. Then, when we reach capacity, either we’ll build more or we’ll find places for them. It is beyond our budget but it's not beyond God’s provision," said Lane.

Lane says 100 percent of donations go straight to helping the children. If you’d like to learn more about how to help visit Generation Hope here.

